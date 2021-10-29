Rams & WR DeSean Jackson Agree To Seek Trade

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Rams and WR DeSean Jackson have mutually agreed to seek out a trade partner before next week’s deadline.

This should help to open the door for Rams rookie WR Tutu Atwell.

Jackson, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2008. He spent six years with the Eagles before signing a three-year, $24 million contract with Washington back in 2014.

After three years with Washington, Jackson once again departed in free agency and agreed to a three-year, $35 million contract that includes $20 million guaranteed with the Buccaneers. He was set to make a base salary of $10 million for the 2019 season when the Bucs later traded him to the Eagles.

From there, Jackson signed a new three-year, $27 million deal with Philadelphia. However, the Eagles released him back in February. He later signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the Rams in March.

In 2021, Jackson has appeared in seven games for the Rams and caught eight passes for 221 yards receiving and one touchdown.

We’ll have more regarding Jackson as the news is available.