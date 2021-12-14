Rams Place Nine On COVID-19 List Including WR Odell Beckham, Activate TE Tyler Higbee

According to Josina Anderson, Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Rams have confirmed the news and announced that they’ve also placed S Jordan Fuller, DB Tyler Hall, DE Jonah Williams, NT Sebastian Joseph-Day, DB Terrell Burgess, TE Brycen Hopkins, DB JuJu Hughes and OL Alaric Jackson on the COVID-19 list and activated TE Tyler Higbee.

Los Angeles had to put a number of players on the reserve list yesterday right before their game against the Cardinals and their problems continue today.

The Rams join the Browns as two teams who have entered the intensive protocols and are working virtually following a rash of positive tests yesterday and today.

Beckham, 29, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that includes $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick and S Jabrill Peppers. The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him after the trade deadline. He signed a one-year deal with the Rams.

In 2021, Beckham has appeared in six games for the Browns and four for the Rams. He’s caught 32 of 59 targets for 436 yards receiving and three touchdowns. He’s also rushed twice for 14 yards.