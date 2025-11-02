Rapoport: Jauan Jennings Trade Unlikely But Not Ruled Out

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says there are teams checking back in to see if 49ers WR Jauan Jennings is available after some signs of tension with the team so far this year.

Rapoport says the 49ers haven’t completely ruled out dealing Jennings, who requested a trade and held in during camp in pursuit of a new contract, but it’s also not likely with all the injuries San Francisco has at the position, including to WR Brandon Aiuk.

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan was asked on Wednesday about the possibility of trading Jennings and seemed to shut it down.

“I’d be very surprised if Jauan weren’t on our team throughout the year.”

Jennings, 28, was a four-year starter at Tennessee. The 49ers selected him in the seventh round of the 2020 draft.

Jennings signed a four-year, $3,406,024 contract that included a $111,024 signing bonus. However, he was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

San Francisco re-signed Jennings to a futures deal for the 2021 season and he ended up making the team. He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2022 and signed a two-year, $15.4 million extension before the 2024 season.

In 2025, Jennings has appeared in six games for the 49ers and caught 18 passes on 36 targets for 212 yards receiving and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on Jennings ahead of the trade deadline as the news is available.