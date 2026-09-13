Rapoport: Sam Darnold Has Glute Injury, Probably Missing Two Games

ESPN’s Ian Rapoport says his understanding is Seahawks QB Sam Darnold will miss Week 2 against the Cardinals, with sources saying “we’ll see” about Week 3.

Rapoport notes that probably means Darnold will miss two games before having a decent shot to return in Week 4. He also notes Darnold actually has a glute injury, not a hip injury, and it’s a muscular issue.

Overall it continues to look like Seattle dodged a bullet with Darnold having no major injury.

Drew Lock took over for the Seahawks and led them to a come-from-behind win over the Patriots. He’d start for as long as Darnold is out.

Seattle takes on the Cardinals, Commanders, Chargers and 49ers in the next four weeks, first two on the road, second two at home.

Darnold, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 2018. He was in the final year of a four-year, $30.370 million rookie contract when he was traded to the Panthers.

Carolina exercised Darnold’s fifth-year option for 2022 after acquiring him from New York. He made a base salary of $18.858 million in 2022 under the option.

Darnold was an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the 49ers in 2023. He joined the Vikings this past on a one-year deal.

After elevating his play with the Vikings, Darnold was the best quarterback available in free agency and signed a three-year, $100 million deal with Seattle.

In 2025, Darnold appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and completed 67.7 percent of his pass attempts for 4,048 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. He added 35 carries for 95 yards.

We’ll have more on Darnold and the Seahawks as the news is available.