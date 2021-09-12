Rapoport: Seahawks & Russell Wilson Entering ‘Make Or Break’ Season

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that things are currently going “swimmingly” between the Seahawks and QB Russell Wilson as they enter the 2021 season.

However, Rapoport explains that it’s clear that this is a “make or break” situation for the two parties.

If things go well for the Seahawks and Wilson in 2021, Rapoport could see him finishing out his career in Seattle. Otherwise, it’s possible the Seahawks could look to trade Wilson after the season.

Wilson made comments during the offseason about getting hit too much, but later said that this wasn’t meant to be a shot at the offensive line.

Wilson confirmed in June that the list being floated around about him being interested in playing for the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders or Bears was accurate.

The Seahawks hired a new offensive coordinator in an attempt to improve their attack and address some of Wison’s concerns.

Wilson, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

Wilson stands to make a base salary of $21 million for the 2021 season.

In 2020, Wilson appeared in all 16 games for the Seahawks and completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 4,212 yards, 40 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.