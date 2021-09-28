Ravens Activate DT Brandon Williams From COVID-19 List

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Baltimore Ravens activated DT Brandon Williams from the COVID-19 list on Tuesday, according to Aaron Wilson

Brandon Williams

Williams, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Ravens back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $2,675,000 rookie contract before returning to Baltimore on a five-year, $52.5 million contract that included $24.5 million guaranteed in 2017. 

He’s entering the final year of his contract and set to earn a base salary of $1.5 million this season. 

In 2021, Williams has appeared in two games for the Ravens and recorded three tackles and no sacks. 

