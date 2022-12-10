Ravens Activate RB J.K. Dobbins, Waive RB Mike Davis

Adam Schefter reports that the Ravens are activating RB J.K. Dobbins and waiving veteran RB Mike Davis.

Dobbins, 23, was drafted in the second round out of Ohio State by the Ravens in 2020. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $5,729,436 rookie contract that included a $1,726,862 signing bonus and is set to earn a base salary of $1,130,858 this season.

In 2022, Dobbins has appeared in four games and recorded 35 rushing attempts for 123 yards (3.5 YPC) and one touchdown, to go along with six receptions for 39 yards (6.5 YPC) and one touchdown.