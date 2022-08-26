Ravens Activate LT Ronnie Stanley, Among Other Moves

The Baltimore Ravens announced Friday that they’ve activated LT Ronnie Stanley from the PUP list and placed LB Tyus Bowser on the reserve/PUP list.

The Ravens also signed P Cameron Dicker.

Regarding Bowser, he will miss at least the first four games of the 2022 season before he can be activated.

Stanley, 28, was a first-round pick by the Ravens out of Notre Dame in 2016. He signed a four-year deal worth $20.84 million and was playing out the 2020 season under the fifth-year option included in his contract when he agreed to a five-year, $98.75 million extension that includes $70,866,000 in total guarantees.

Stanley was set to make base salaries of $7.5 million and $9.5 million the next two seasons when he agreed to a restructured contract during the offseason.

In 2021, Stanley appeared in one game for the Ravens, making one start for them at left tackle.