Ravens Activate OLBs David Ojabo & Tyus Bowser

The Baltimore Ravens activated OLBs Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo from the physically unable to perform and non-football injury lists respectively, according to Ian Rapoport.

Ojabo, 22, was a second-round pick by Baltimore in the 2022 draft out of Michigan.

He signed a four-year, $7.909 million dollar rookie deal that included a $2.932 million signing bonus.

During his college career at Michigan, Ojabo appeared in 14 games and recorded 24 tackles, 11 sacks, five forced fumbles, a recovery, and three pass deflections over the course of two seasons.