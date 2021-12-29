Ravens Activate Six From COVID-19 List Including OLB Justin Houston

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Baltimore Ravens announced Wednesday that they’ve activated several players from the COVID-19 list.

The full list includes:

  1. OLB Justin Houston
  2. S Geno Stone
  3. ILB Chris Board
  4. ILB Kristian Welch
  5. T David Sharpe (practice squad)
  6. QB Chris Streveler (practice squad)

Houston, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2011. He was entering the fifth year of his six-year, $101 million contract that included $52.5 million guaranteed when the Chiefs released him. 

The Colts later signed Houston to a two-year, $24 million contract in 2019 and finished out his deal. He signed a one-year deal worth up to $4 million with the Ravens in July. 

In 2021, Houston has played in 13 games for Baltimore, recording 29 tackles with 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

