Ravens Activate Six From COVID-19 List Including OLB Justin Houston

The Baltimore Ravens announced Wednesday that they’ve activated several players from the COVID-19 list.
The full list includes:
- OLB Justin Houston
- S Geno Stone
- ILB Chris Board
- ILB Kristian Welch
- T David Sharpe (practice squad)
- QB Chris Streveler (practice squad)
Houston, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2011. He was entering the fifth year of his six-year, $101 million contract that included $52.5 million guaranteed when the Chiefs released him.
The Colts later signed Houston to a two-year, $24 million contract in 2019 and finished out his deal. He signed a one-year deal worth up to $4 million with the Ravens in July.
In 2021, Houston has played in 13 games for Baltimore, recording 29 tackles with 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble.
