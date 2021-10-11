Ravens Activate WR Miles Boykin From IR, Elevate Two

The Baltimore Ravens activated WR Miles Boykin from injured reserve on Monday and elevated DB Jordan Richards and T Andre Smith to their active roster for their game against the Colts.

Boykin, 24, was the No. 93 overall pick in the third round by the Ravens out of Notre Dame in 2019. Baltimore traded up to select him and exchanged the No. 102, No. 191, and No. 193 picks.

He is in the third year of a four-year, $3,376,928 rookie contract that included an $856,928 signing bonus.

In 2020, Boykin appeared in all 16 games for the Ravens and caught 19 passes for 266 yards (14.0 YPC) and four touchdowns.