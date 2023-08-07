Ravens Activating FB Patrick Ricard From PUP List

Per Jamison Hensley, the Ravens are activating FB Patrick Ricard from the active/PUP list.

Ricard had offseason hip surgery and needed some extra time to heal up.

Ricard, 29, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Maine in 2017. He was entering the final year of the three-year, $1.66 million contract when he signed a two-year extension with the Ravens at the end of 2019.

Ricard was set to become a free agent in 2021 before agreeing to return to Baltimore on a new three-year deal.

In 2022, Ricard appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens and recorded 11 receptions on 13 targets for 74 yards receiving and no touchdowns, adding seven rushes for 16 yards.