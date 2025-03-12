Ravens Agree To Terms With WR Tylan Wallace

The Ravens are in agreement on a contract to bring WR Tylan Wallace back to Baltimore, according to Jordan Schultz.

Wallace provides wide receiver depth while being a standout on special teams.

Schultz added that the deal is for one-year, $2.25 million.

Wallace, 25, was drafted by the Ravens with the No. 131 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma State.

He finished the final year of a four-year, $4.2 million rookie contract and was testing free agency for the first time in his career.

In 2024, Wallace appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens and recorded 11 catches on 12 targets for 193 yards and one touchdown.