Ravens Announce Coaching Staff Changes

The Baltimore Ravens have finalized their coaching staff for the 2025 season with some assistant additions.

Here’s a list of new coaches on Baltimore’s staff:

Former Chiefs S coach Donald D’Alesio as DB coach

as DB coach Former Titans assistant ST coach Anthony Levine Sr. as assistant ST coach

as assistant ST coach Former Bears defensive analyst Matt Pees as assistant LB coach

as assistant LB coach Former Bears DC Chuck Pagano as a senior defensive assistant

as a senior defensive assistant Former Georgia Tech DC Tyler Santucci as inside LB coach

Additionally, RB coach Willie Taggart has added an assistant HC label to his title.

Pagano, 64, spent a few years as the Ravens’ secondary coach before he was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2011. The Colts later hired him as their head coach a year later and he spent six years in Indianapolis before he was fired last year.

Pagano interviewed for the Bronco and Packers head coach jobs, but both teams elected to go in a different direction. He later agreed to become the Bears’ next defensive coordinator in 2019 before retiring in 2021.

During his six years in Indianapolis, Pagano led the team to a record of 53-43 (55.2 percent) and three playoff appearances including an AFC Championship game appearance in 2014.