Ravens Announce Completed Interview With Broncos DC Vance Joseph

The Baltimore Ravens announced they have completed an interview with Broncos DC Vance Joseph for their head coaching vacancy.

We have completed an interview with Vance Joseph for our head coach position. pic.twitter.com/dc8pN70JNA — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 8, 2026

Here’s where the Ravens’ search stands so far:

Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Completed)

(Completed) Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Requested)

(Requested) Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Requested)

(Requested) Broncos QB coach Davis Webb (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Vikings DC Brian Flores (Expected)

(Expected) Chargers DC Jesse Minter

Former Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury

Rams DC Chris Shula

Joseph, 53, began his NFL coaching career with the 49ers as their assistant defensive backs coach back in 2005. He spent six years in San Francisco before joining the Texans as their DBs coach in 2011.

After three years in Houston and two more with the Bengals, Joseph was hired by the Dolphins as their defensive coordinator. The Broncos would hire him as their head coach a year later, but elected to move after two seasons.

The Cardinals hired Joseph as their defensive coordinator in 2019 and he returned to Denver in 2023 after Arizona cleaned their staff.

In 2025, the Broncos defense ranked No. 2 in yards allowed, No. 3 in points allowed, No. 7 in passing yards allowed and No. 2 in rushing yards allowed.

We’ll have more on the Ravens’ coaching search as the news is available.