Ravens Announce Four Roster Moves For Week 18

The Baltimore Ravens announced they activated TE Charlie Kolar from injured reserve and placed CB Jalyn Armour-Davis on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Baltimore also elevated DE Chris Wormley and WR Anthony Miller from the practice squad to the active roster.

Kolar, 25, appeared in 43 games over four years at Iowa State. He was a two-time third-team AP All-American and two-time first-team Big 12 selection for the Cyclones.

The Ravens drafted Kolar in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $4.089 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $704,880.

In 2024, Kolar has appeared in 12 games for the Ravens and caught nine passes on 11 targets for 131 yards and one touchdown.