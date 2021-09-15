Ravens Make Four Roster Moves

The Baltimore Ravens officially promoted DT Justin Ellis and DB Anthony Levine from their practice squad to the active roster and signed DB Kevon Seymour and OT Andre Smith to their taxi squad.

Baltimore’s practice squad now includes:

Ellis, 30, was drafted in the fourth round by the Raiders back in 2014. He played out the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a three-year extension worth over $15 million in 2018.

The Raiders placed Ellis on injured reserve coming out of the preseason in 2019 with a knee injury and later cut him with an injury settlement. From there, he agreed to a deal with the Ravens and returned to Baltimore last year.

This past offseason, Ellis re-signed with Baltimore on a one-year, $1.2 million deal. The Ravens initially cut him before the start of the season, but opted to bring him back to their practice squad. He’s bounced on and off their practice squad this season.

In 2020, Ellis appeared in 13 games for the Ravens and recorded 17 tackles, no sacks and a pass defense.