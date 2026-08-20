Ravens C Danny Pinter Suffered Torn Patellar Tendon

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports Ravens C Danny Pinter suffered a torn patellar tendon in Wednesday’s joint practice against the Vikings.
Pinter had been working some with the starting offensive line this camp.
Pinter, 30, is a former fifth-rounder by the Colts in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Ball State. He finished a four-year rookie deal worth $3,643,698 with a $348,696 signing bonus.
He missed most of 2023 after suffering a fractured left ankle and then returned to the team on a one-year deal for 2024. The Colts brought him back on another one-year deal in 2025.
Pinter was testing the market again when he signed a one-year deal with the Ravens for the 2026 season.
In 2025, Pinter appeared in all 17 games and made one start for the Colts.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!