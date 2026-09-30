Ravens C Jovaughn Gwyn Out 2-3 Months With Fractured Fibula

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Ravens starting C Jovaughn Gwyn is expected to miss two to three months with a fractured fibula that will likely require surgery.
Gwyn was carted off during the team’s win over the Cowboys in Brazil on Sunday.
Gwyn, 27, is a former seventh-round pick by the Falcons in the 2023 NFL Draft out of South Carolina.
He was in the second year of a four-year, $3,945,828 rookie contract that included a $105,828 signing bonus when Atlanta waived him after camp in 2024.
He returned to the practice squad days later and re-signed on a futures deal for the 2025 season.
From there, Vaughn signed a one-year deal with the Ravens for 2026.
In 2026, Gwyn has started three games at center for the Ravens.
We will have more on Gwyn as it becomes available.
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