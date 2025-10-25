Ravens Call Up Two Players For Week 8

Th Baltimore Ravens officially elevated DL Taven Bryan and S Keondre Jackson from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Bears.

Bryan, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2018. He finished his four-year, $10,154,945 contract and signed on with the Browns in 2022 for a season.

Bryan signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal to join the Colts in 2023 and became a free agent after the season. He returned on another one-year deal in 2024.

Bryan had a stint with the Bengals this offseason before joining the Ravens.

In 2024, Bryan appeared in all 17 games for the Colts and recorded 20 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one fumble recovery and a pass deflection.