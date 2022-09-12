Ravens CB Kyle Fuller Has Torn ACL

The Ravens announced that CB Kyle Fuller has a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season.

Coach Harbaugh announces Kyle Fuller will be out for the season. pic.twitter.com/va3b4IqKlR — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 12, 2022

Expect the team to place him on injured reserve shortly.

Fuller, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Bears back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9,687,002 contract but Chicago declined his fifth-year option.

The Bears used the transition tag on Fuller in 2018, which allowed them to match the Packers’ four-year, $56 million offer sheet. Chicago officially released Fuller last March and he eventually signed a one-year, $9.5 million contract with the Broncos.

In 2021, Fuller appeared in 16 games for the Broncos and recorded 51 total tackles, three tackles for loss, no sacks or interceptions and four pass deflections.