Ravens Claim WR Sammy Watkins Off Waivers Packers

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Ravens have claimed WR Sammy Watkins off waivers from the Packers on Tuesday.

The Ravens are really hurting at receiver right now and Watkins knows their system, so this makes some sense for them.

Watkins, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Bills back in 2014 after they traded up with the Rams to get him. Buffalo would later trade him to the Rams.

Watkins played out the final year of his four-year, $19.935 million rookie contract before agreeing to a three-year, $48 million deal that included $30 million guaranteed with the Chiefs back in 2018.

The Chiefs and Watkins agreed to a new contract that paid him $9 million for the 2020 season. He then signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Ravens last offseason before joining the Packers this past April on another one-year contract.

Green Bay waived Watkins on Monday.

In 2022, Watkins has appeared in nine games for the Packers and caught 13 passes for 206 yards and no touchdowns on 22 targets.