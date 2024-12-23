Ravens Claim WR Steven Sims Off Waivers From Texans

According to Aaron Wilson, the Ravens have claimed WR Steven Sims off the waiver wire from the Texans.

Houston and Baltimore have now essentially executed a trade of receivers, with the Texans claimed WR Diontae Johnson today after he was cut by the Ravens.

Sims, 26, signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas in 2019. The Commanders cut him loose coming out of training camp in 2021 and he caught on with the Bills before being let go and signing on with the Steelers’ practice squad.

He re-signed to a futures deal with Pittsburgh and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed with the Texans. From there, the Texans signed Sims back in March to a contract but released him as part of the initial 53-man roster cut.

In 2024, Sims has appeared in seven games for the Texans and rushed once for no yards, adding 16 punt returns for 99 yards (6.2 average) and seven kickoff returns for 195 yards (27.9 average).