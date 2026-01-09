Ravens Complete HC Interview With Former Browns HC Kevin Stefanski

The Baltimore Ravens announced they completed an interview with former Browns HC Kevin Stefanski for their head coach position

We have completed an interview with Kevin Stefanski for our head coach position. pic.twitter.com/qKGesoMDUr — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 9, 2026

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Ravens’ job:

Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Requested)

(Requested) Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chargers DC Jesse Minter

Former Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury (Requested)

(Requested) Rams DC Chris Shula

Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Broncos QB coach Davis Webb (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) 49ers DC Robert Saleh (Requested)

(Requested) Bills OC Joe Brady (Requested)

(Requested) Former Browns HC Kevin Stefanski (Interviewed)

This is the second reported interest in Stefasnki, who interviewed for the Raiders on Thursday. Stefanski is also expected to speak with the Falcons, Giants, and Titans about their HC vacancies.

Stefanski, 43, began his NFL coaching career as an operations intern with the Eagles back in 2005. He was later hired by the Vikings as an assistant to the head coach a year later.

Stefanksi held several different positions, including TE coach, RB coach and QB coach, before being promoted to the team’s interim offensive coordinator.

After interviewing for head-coaching jobs, Stefanski returned to the Vikings and was hired as their full-time offensive coordinator. The Browns eventually hired Stefanski as their head coach for the 2020 season. He was extended after their 11-win season in 2023, but was let go following the 2025 season after going 7-26 in his final two seasons.

Stefanski has a record of 43-54 (.448 win percentage) in six seasons with the Browns with two playoff appearances and a 1-2 postseason record. He was also named the AP Coach of the Year after his first season in 2020 and again in 2023.