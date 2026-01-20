Ravens Complete HC Interview With Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile

The Baltimore Ravens announced they have completed an interview with Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile for their HC opening.

We completed an interview with Anthony Campanile for our head coach position. pic.twitter.com/plTjYJnRSa — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 20, 2026

Here’s an updated list of candidates for the Ravens’ HC opening from our 2026 Head Coach & GM Tracker:

Finalists:

Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Bills OC Joe Brady (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Chargers DC Jesse Minter (Expected)

Candidates:

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos QB coach Davis Webb (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Vikings DC Brian Flores (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Browns DC Jim Schwartz (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams DC Chris Shula (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos assistant HC/ST coordinator Darren Rizzi (Expected)

Campanile, 43, played college football at Rutgers and spent a few years coaching high school football in New Jersey before returning to Rutgers as a defensive assistant in 2012.

He moved up to TE coach and also coached the receivers before taking a job with Boston College in 2016 as the DB coach. He was hired as Michigan’s LB coach in 2019 and left for the same role with the Dolphins from 2020-2023.

Green Bay hired him for the 2024 season as the LB coach/run game coordinator. The Jaguars then hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2025.

In 2025, the Jaguars defense ranked No. 8 in scoring and No. 11 in total defense, including No. 1 against the run and No. 21 against the pass.