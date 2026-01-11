Ravens Complete Interview With Chiefs OC Matt Nagy

The Baltimore Ravens announced they have completed an interview with Chiefs OC Matt Nagy for their head coaching vacancy.

We have completed an interview with Matt Nagy for our head coach position. pic.twitter.com/tV2GT0UDK7 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 11, 2026

Here’s where Baltimore’s coaching search stands so far:

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Browns OC Kevin Stefanski (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos QB coach Davis Webb (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Requested)

(Requested) Former Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers DC Robert Saleh (Requested)

(Requested) Bills OC Joe Brady (Requested)

(Requested) Chargers DC Jesse Minter

Rams DC Chris Shula

Nagy, 47, was hired by the Bears in January 2018 to become their head coach. His NFL coaching career began with the Eagles as an intern back in 2008. He worked his way up to offensive quality control coach in 2011 before departing to join Chiefs HC Andy Reid‘s staff as their quarterback coach.

After the Eagles hired Doug Pederson, the Chiefs elevated Nagy to offensive coordinator. Reid elected to turn over play-calling duties to Nagy during the season, which led to him being hired by the Bears as their head coach in 2018. Chicago elected to part ways with Nagy after four seasons.

After being re-hired by the Chiefs as a senior assistant and quarterbacks coach in 2022, the team eventually named him the offensive coordinator in 2023 as a replacement for Eric Bieniemy.

As the head coach of the Bears, Nagy had a record of 34-31 (52.3 percent) with two playoff appearances and a 0-2 record in the postseason.