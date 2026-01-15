Ravens Completed Interview With Mike McDaniel For HC Position

The Baltimore Ravens announced they’ve completed an interview with former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel for their head coaching position.

Here’s where Baltimore’s search stands so far:

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Browns OC Kevin Stefanski (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos QB coach Davis Webb (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Vikings DC Brian Flores (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Browns DC Jim Schwartz (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chargers DC Jesse Minter (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers DC Robert Saleh (Requested)

(Requested) Bills OC Joe Brady (Requested)

(Requested) Rams DC Chris Shula (Requested)

(Requested) Former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel (Interviwed)

(Interviwed) Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase (Requested)

McDaniel is one of the most intriguing coaches to watch this cycle, as it’s possible he could land another head-coaching job or take one of the best offensive coordinator jobs available.

McDaniel, 42, started his coaching career in 2005 as an intern with the Broncos. From 2006-2016, he had stints as an offensive assistant and WR coach for Houston, Washington, Cleveland, and Atlanta before joining the 49ers as run game coordinator in 2017.

He remained in that position through 2020 and served as the team’s offensive coordinator in 2021. The Dolphins then hired him in 2022 and signed him to a four-year contract. He was fired by Miami following the 2025 season.

During his four years in Miami, McDaniel led them to a record of 35-33 (.515 winning percentage), including two playoff appearances.

We will have more on McDaniel in the coming days.