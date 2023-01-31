Ravens Conducting Second Interview With Seahawks QB Coach Dave Canales For OC Job

According to Adam Schefter, the Ravens are conducting a second interview with Seahawks QB coach Dave Canales for their offensive coordinator job.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for Baltimore’s offensive coordinator job:

Rams pass game coordinator/QBs coach Zac Robinson (Interview)

Seahawks QB Coach Dave Canales (Interview)

Vikings Pass-Game Coordinator Brian Angelichio (Interview)

Broncos OC Justin Outten (Requested)

Ravens QB coach James Urban (Interview)

Ravens TE coach George Godsey (Interview)

Georgia OC Todd Monken (Interview)

Canales, 41, started his NFL coaching career with the Seahawks as their wide receivers coach back in 2010.

He was later promoted to QB coach in 2018 but was moved to passing game coordinator in 2020. He then resumed his duties as the quarterback coach in 2022.

Canales is best known for his Super Bowl victory with Seattle and for helping QB Geno Smith reach the Pro Bowl during his successful 2022 season.

We will have more news on the Ravens’ search for an offensive coordinator as it becomes available.