Ravens Request Interview With Browns WR Coach Chad O’Shea For OC Position

Mary Kay Cabot reports that the Ravens have requested permission to interview Browns passing game coordinator and WR coach Chad O’Shea for their vacant offensive coordinator job.

O’Shea, 50, began his coaching career at Houston as a graduate assistant for the 1996 season. From there, he worked his way up to TEs coach/special teams coach before departing for his first NFL coaching job with the Chiefs in 2003.

O’Shea later caught on with the Vikings and spent three years in Minnesota before the Patriots hired him as their WRs coach in 2009. The Dolphins hired him as their offensive coordinator in 2019 only to let him go after one season. He landed with the Browns as their WR coach/pass game coordinator.

In 2019, the Dolphins’ offense was No. 27 in total yards, No. 25 in points scored, No. 32 in rushing yards, and No. 12 in passing yards.