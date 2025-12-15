Ravens Confirm LB Teddye Buchanan Tore His ACL

Ravens HC John Harbaugh confirmed that fourth-round LB Teddye Buchanan tore his ACL and will miss the rest of the season, via Jamison Hensley.

Harbaugh added that the hope is for Buchanan to be back for training camp next year, but the standard nine-to-12-month rehab for torn ACL’s will make that tight.

The rookie had worked into the starting lineup for the Ravens this year.

Buchanan, 23, was a fourth-round pick by the Ravens in the 2025 NFL Draft out of California. He signed a four-year, $5,102,896 rookie contract through 2028 and is making a base salary of $840k in 2025.

In 2025, Buchanan appeared in 14 games for the Ravens and recorded 93 total tackles, five tackles for loss, one pass defended and one forced fumble.