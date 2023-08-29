Ravens Cut 26 Players Including QB Josh Johnson

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Baltimore Ravens officially cut their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday ahead of the deadline. 

ravens helmet

 

The full list of cuts includes:

  1. WR Tarik Black
  2. QB Anthony Brown
  3. G Tykeem Doss
  4. CB Tae Hayes
  5. CB Kyu Kelly
  6. CB Jeremy Lucien
  7. G Tashawn Manning
  8. TE/FB Ben Mason
  9. OLB Jeremiah Moon
  10. DT Rayshad Nichols
  11. WR James Proche II
  12. LB Josh Ross
  13. WR Sean Ryan
  14. OT Jaylon Thomas
  15. TE Travis Vokolek
  16. LB Kristian Welch
  17. RB Owen Wright
  18. DT Angelo Blackson
  19. RB Melvin Gordon III
  20. QB Josh Johnson
  21. C Sam Mustipher
  22. DB Kevon Seymour
  23. T David Sharpe
  24. WR Laquon Treadwell
  25. DE Brent Urban
  26. DB Daryl Worley
 

Reserve/Non-Football Injury:

  1. OLB Tyus Bowser
  2. LS Nick Moore
  3. G Andrew Vorhees

Johnson, 37, is a former fifth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2012. Since then, Johnson has played for a number of teams including the 49ers, Browns, Bengals, Chargers, Jets, Colts, Bills, Ravens, Giants, Texans, and Raiders.

Johnson was selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football before signing on with Washington in 2018. From there, he had brief stints with the Lions, 49ers, Jets, Ravens, and Broncos.

Johnson joined the Ravens this past May. 

In 2022, Johnson appeared in two games for the 49ers, completing one of his two pass attempts for 10 yards.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply