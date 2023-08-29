Ravens Cut 26 Players Including QB Josh Johnson

The Baltimore Ravens officially cut their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday ahead of the deadline.
The full list of cuts includes:
- WR Tarik Black
- QB Anthony Brown
- G Tykeem Doss
- CB Tae Hayes
- CB Kyu Kelly
- CB Jeremy Lucien
- G Tashawn Manning
- TE/FB Ben Mason
- OLB Jeremiah Moon
- DT Rayshad Nichols
- WR James Proche II
- LB Josh Ross
- WR Sean Ryan
- OT Jaylon Thomas
- TE Travis Vokolek
- LB Kristian Welch
- RB Owen Wright
- DT Angelo Blackson
- RB Melvin Gordon III
- QB Josh Johnson
- C Sam Mustipher
- DB Kevon Seymour
- T David Sharpe
- WR Laquon Treadwell
- DE Brent Urban
- DB Daryl Worley
Reserve/Non-Football Injury:
- OLB Tyus Bowser
- LS Nick Moore
- G Andrew Vorhees
Johnson, 37, is a former fifth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2012. Since then, Johnson has played for a number of teams including the 49ers, Browns, Bengals, Chargers, Jets, Colts, Bills, Ravens, Giants, Texans, and Raiders.
Johnson was selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football before signing on with Washington in 2018. From there, he had brief stints with the Lions, 49ers, Jets, Ravens, and Broncos.
Johnson joined the Ravens this past May.
In 2022, Johnson appeared in two games for the 49ers, completing one of his two pass attempts for 10 yards.
