Ravens Cut WR Tayvion Robinson

The Baltimore Ravens announced they waived undrafted WR Tayvion Robinson on Wednesday.

Robinson, 23, signed on with the Ravens as an undrafted out of Kentucky back in May. He transferred to Kentucky after finishing his junior year at Virginia Tech.

During his college career at Kentucky and Virginia Tech, Robinson recorded 194 receptions for 2,604 yards (13.4 YPC) and 16 touchdowns, to go along with 39 rushing attempts for 277 yards (7.1 YPC).