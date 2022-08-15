Ravens Cutting RB Corey Clement & DB Robert Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens are releasing RB Corey Clement and DB Robert Jackson on Monday, according to Field Yates.

Clement, 27, signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin in 2017. He agreed to a three-year, $1.66 million contract and made a base salary of $645,000 for the 2019 season.

The Eagles declined to tender Clement a restricted offer in 2020, but he returned to the team a few months later and finished the 2020 season with the team.

From there, Clement signed a one-year $990,000 deal with the Giants last year but was released before the start of the season.

Clement ultimately wound up signing a one-year deal with the Cowboys a few days after being released from the Giants.

In 2021, Clement appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and rushed for 140 yards on 33 carries (4.2 YPC) to go along with six receptions for 29 yards receiving and one touchdown.