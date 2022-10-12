Ravens Designate LBs Tyus Bowser & David Ojabo To Return

The Baltimore Ravens announced that they have designated linebackers Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo to return to practice.
Ojabo, 22, was a second-round pick by Baltimore in the 2022 draft out of Michigan.
He signed a four-year, $7.909 million dollar rookie deal that included a $2.932 million signing bonus.
During his college career at Michigan, Ojabo appeared in 14 games and recorded 24 tackles, 11 sacks, five forced fumbles, a recovery, and three pass deflections over the course of two seasons.
