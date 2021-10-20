Ravens Designate TE Nick Boyle To Return From IR

The Baltimore Ravens have designated TE Nick Boyle to return from injured reserve on Wednesday, according to Jeff Zrebiec.

The plan is for Boyle to begin practicing on Wednesday.

This opens a three-week window of time for the Ravens to activate him from injured reserve and add him to their 53-man roster.

Boyle, 27, was taken in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft by the Ravens. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.44 million contract before signing a three-year, $18 million deal.

Boyle was set to make a base salary of $5.5 million in 2021 when he signed a two year extension worth a max of $13 million.

In 2020, Boyle appeared in nine games for the Ravens and caught 14 passes for 113 yards receiving and two touchdowns.