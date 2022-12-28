Ravens Designate WR Tylan Wallace To Return From IR, Sign DT Christian Ringo To PS

The Ravens announced on Wednesday that they have designated WR Tylan Wallace to return from injured reserve and signed DT Christian Ringo to their practice squad.

WR Tylan Wallace has returned to practice ‼️https://t.co/Fsj4VpN8iK — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 28, 2022

Ringo, 30, is a former sixth-round pick of the Packers back in 2015. He was unable to make the 53-man roster during his rookie season but was later signed to their practice squad and eventually brought back on a future/reserve contract.

The Packers re-signed Ringo to a one-year, exclusive rights contract in 2018 before cutting him loose coming out of the preseason. From there, he had brief stints with the Bengals, Lions and Cowboys before joining the Saints last year.

New Orleans released him coming out of the preseason and later added him to their practice squad.

In 2022, Ringo appeared in two games for the Saints and recorded one tackle.