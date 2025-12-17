Ravens Designated LB Jay Higgins To Return From IR

Per the wire, the Ravens have designated LB Jay Higgins to return from injured reserve on Wednesday.

Higgins, 23, began his career at Iowa in 2020 and was named the Big Ten Linebacker of the Year in 2024, as well as being named a Unanimous All-American.

He was also twice named First-team All-Big Ten in 2023 and 2024.

During his five seasons with Iowa, Higgins recorded 335 tackles, three and a half sacks, three forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, five interceptions, and nine pass deflections.

After going undrafted. Higgins caught on with the Ravens and made the team’s active roster.

In 2025, Higgins has appeared in nine games for the Ravens and made one start. He has recorded six tackles and a forced fumble.