Ravens DT Michael Pierce Announces Retirement

Speaking to former NFL RB Matt Forte, Ravens DT Michael Pierce announced his retirement from football after nine seasons.

Pierce, 32, wound up signing on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Samford in 2016. He played out the final year of his three-year rookie contract before returning to the Ravens on a second-round restricted tender.

He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Vikings in 2020.

Pierce was slated to make a $3 million, fully guaranteed base salary in 2020 before opting out due to the pandemic. That total was tolled to 2021. The Vikings released him in 2023, and he signed with the Ravens.

Baltimore later signed Pierce to a two-year, $7.5 million extension. Pierce played for seven of his nine total seasons with the Ravens.

For his career, Pierce has appeared in 99 games and made 59 starts, recording 238 total tackles, nine and a half sacks, three forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, six pass deflections, and one interception.

We wish Pierce the best in his retirement from the NFL!