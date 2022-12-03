Ravens Elevate WR DeSean Jackson, Place WR Tylan Wallace On IR

According to Tom Pelissero, the Ravens are elevating WR DeSean Jackson from the practice squad for their matchup against the Broncos this week.

The team is also placing WR Tylan Wallace on injured reserve.

Jackson, 35, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2008. He spent six years with the Eagles before signing a three-year, $24 million contract with Washington back in 2014.

After three years with Washington, Jackson once again departed in free agency and agreed to a three-year, $35 million contract that includes $20 million guaranteed with the Buccaneers. He was set to make a base salary of $10 million for the 2019 season when the Bucs later traded him to the Eagles.

From there, Jackson signed a new three-year, $27 million deal with Philadelphia. However, the Eagles released him back in February. He later signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the Rams last year but was released shortly after the trade deadline.

Jackson later signed on with the Raiders and finished out the year in Las Vegas. He signed on to the Ravens practice squad last month.

In 2021, Jackson appeared in 16 games for the Rams and Raiders and caught 20 passes for 454 yards receiving and two touchdowns.