Ravens Elevating Two Players For Monday Night Football

ESPN’s Jamison Hensley reports the Ravens are elevating TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden and DE Brent Urban from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 3 against the Lions.

Urban, 34, is a former fourth-round pick out of Virginia by the Ravens in the 2014 NFL Draft. After finishing his four-year rookie contract, he re-signed with Baltimore to a one-year, $1 million deal back in 2018.

The Titans signed Urban to a contract in April before releasing him partway through the 2019 season. Urban caught on with the Bears for the rest of the year and re-signed on a one-year deal for 2020.

From there, the Cowboys signed Urban to a one-year contract in 2021 and he caught on with the Ravens in August of 2022. He’s been in Baltimore ever since and re-signed on the practice squad after being among final roster cuts.

In 2024, Urban appeared in 13 games for the Ravens and recorded 20 tackles, no sacks and two pass defenses.