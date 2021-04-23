Ravens Expected To Wait Until After Draft To Sign Free Agents

According to Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens are expected to hold off on signing any free agents until after May 3 in order to not impact their 2022 compensatory picks.

The Ravens hosted OT Alejandro Villanueva and EDGE Justin Houston on visits in recent weeks. However, they’re expected to receive two fourth-round compensatory picks next year and signing either player would impact their formula.

Zrebiec adds that Baltimore is doing the legwork on potential post-May 3 signings right now.

Villanueva, 32, wound up signing on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Army back in 2015. He was waived during the preseason and later signed to the Steelers’ practice squad at the start of the season.

Pittsburgh brought Villanueva back on a one-year exclusive rights deal before signing him to a four-year, $24 million contract in 2017. He’s currently testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2020, Villanueva appeared in all 16 games for the Steelers, making 16 starts for them at left tackle.

Houston, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2011. He was entering the fifth year of his six-year, $101 million contract that included $52.5 million guaranteed when the Chiefs released him.

The Colts later signed Houston to a two-year, $24 million contract in 2019. He’s once again testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Houston appeared in all 16 games for the Colts and recorded 25 tackles, eight sacks, a forced fumble, and two recoveries.

We have them included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.