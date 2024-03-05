Ravens Franchise DT Justin Madubuike

The Baltimore Ravens announced that they’ve placed the franchise tag on DTJustin Madubuike.

We have placed the franchise tag on DT Justin Madubuike. pic.twitter.com/DMjgH2iT0M — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 5, 2024

The 2024 franchise tag for defensive tackles is projected to cost $22,102,000.

Madubuike, 26, was a third-round pick by the Ravens out of Texas A&M back in 2020. He signed a four-year rookie deal with the Ravens worth $4,853,308, including a $1,089,680 signing bonus, $1,089,680 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,213,327.

In 2023, Madubuike appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens and recorded 56 tackles, 13 sacks, and forced two fumbles.

