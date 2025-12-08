Ravens G Ben Cleveland Suspended Three Games

The NFL has suspended Ravens G Ben Cleveland for the next three games for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy, per Mike Garafolo.

This stems from a DUI arrest this past February. Three games is the league’s baseline suspension for drinking and driving.

He’s been a reserve for Baltimore so far this season.

Cleveland, 27, was a four-year starter at Georgia and was named first-team All-ACC in 2020. The Ravens drafted him in the third round of the 2021 draft.

Cleveland finished up his rookie deal worth $4,820,533 which included a signing bonus of $865,842. He was set to be a free agent for the first time in his career when he returned on a one-year deal with the Ravens.

In 2025, Cleveland has appeared in 10 games for the Ravens with no starts.