Ravens GM Admits They Might Need To Trade For Center

The Ravens entered the 2026 NFL Draft with a big need at center after losing Tyler Linderbaum to the Ravens. They exited the draft without snaring a clear solution, and GM Eric DeCosta admitted that would be a focus for them between now and the start of the season.

DeCosta said the Ravens could look at a trade to address their need at the pivot.

“It didn’t work out for us this past weekend,” he said in a radio interview via Jamison Hensley. “I think there may be some potential trades we can look at and some other things we can do to address that position.”

The current depth chart is tough for the Ravens. They signed veteran journeymen Danny Pinter and Jovaughn Gwynn this offseason, the latter of whom worked with new OL coach Dwayne Ledford in Atlanta last year.

Baltimore has 2024 UDFA Corey Bullock on the roster and signed former Penn State C Nick Dawkins. Seventh-round G Evan Beerntsen might be able to change positions but counting on any of these guys is a hard sell for a hopeful Super Bowl contender like the Ravens envision themselves as.

Some of the top centers currently available in our Top 100 Available NFL Free Agents list include Trystan Colon (a former Raven) and Andre James.