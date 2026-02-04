Ravens Hired Israel Woolfork As New QB Coach

The Baltimore Ravens have hired former Cardinals QB coach Israel Woolfork as the team’s new quarterbacks coach, according to Adam Schefter.

Woolfork was in contention for the Bucs’ offensive coordinator position and was blocked from several other openings before being allowed to pursue other opportunities that resulted in him landing in Baltimore, Schefter added.

Woolfork, 35, began his career as a graduate assistant at Miami of Ohio back in 2013 before joining the Browns as part of the Bill Walsh NFL diversity coaching fellowship in 2021.

He was then hired by the Cardinals as their quarterbacks coach in 2023.