Ravens Host WR Xavier Guillory For Visit

The Baltimore Ravens hosted WR Xavier Guillory for a visit, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

Guillory, 24, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Arizona State following the 2025 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, he was among the final roster cuts at camp this year.

In his collegiate career, Guillory appeared in 47 games over five seasons with Idaho State and Arizona State and caught 133 passes for 1,933 yards and 15 touchdowns.