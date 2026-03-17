Ravens Hosted TE David Njoku For Visit

According to Adam Schefter, the Ravens hosted TE David Njoku for a visit on Tuesday.

This is the first reported visit for Njoku since he entered the open market. Earlier this month, Eliot Shorr-Parks reported the Eagles had interest Njoku but they wound up re-signing TE Dallas Goedert.

Njoku, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017 out of Miami. He signed a four-year, $9.5 million contract with the Browns.

The Browns picked up Njoku’s fifth-year option for roughly $6 million for the 2021 season. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Browns franchise-tagged him.

Njoku was then signed to a four-year, $56.75 million extension by Cleveland.

In 2025, Njoku appeared in 12 games for the Browns, making 11 starts. He recorded 33 receptions for 293 yards and four touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2026 NFL Free Agents.