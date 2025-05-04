Ravens Hosting 23 Players For Tryouts

Per Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens are hosting 23 players for tryouts at their minicamp this offseason, including veteran DT Jonathan Ledbetter.

The following is a list of players trying out for the team:

QB Brayden Schager (Hawaii) QB Collin Schlee (Virginia Tech) RB Sidiki Kone (American International) FB/TE Lucas Scott (Army) WR Cade McDonald (Miami OH) WR Logan Tomlinson (New Hampshire) WR Ketron Jackson (Baylor) WR Kisean Johnson (W. Kentucky) TE Kamari Morales (Boston College) OL Dylan Poirier (New Hampshire) OL Isaac Bunyon (MD) OL Nishad Strother (Oregon) OL Thomas Perry (Middlebury) OLB Nchabanu Fortaboh (Towson) ILB Julian Young (Colby) ILB Jacob Dobbs (James Madison) DT Dvon J-Thomas (Penn State) DL Jonathan Ledbetter (Cardinals) DL Nash Hutmacher (Nebraska) DB Woodi Washington (Oklahoma) DB Alexander Teubner (Boise State) P Colton Spangler (Maryland) K John Hoyland (Wyoming)

Ledbetter, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Georgia back in May of 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Dolphins. Unfortunately, Miami placed Ledbetter on injured reserve early on in the season with an ankle injury.

He eventually reverted to the non-football injury list and was cut loose in September 2021. The Cardinals signed him to their practice squad shortly after and re-signed him to a futures deal, where he has remained since 2021.

In 2023, Ledbetter appeared in 12 games for the Cardinals and recorded 46 tackles and one and a half sacks in 12 starts.

He did not appear in a game in 2024.

