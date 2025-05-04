Ravens Hosting 23 Players For Tryouts

Per Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens are hosting 23 players for tryouts at their minicamp this offseason, including veteran DT Jonathan Ledbetter.
The following is a list of players trying out for the team:
- QB Brayden Schager (Hawaii)
- QB Collin Schlee (Virginia Tech)
- RB Sidiki Kone (American International)
- FB/TE Lucas Scott (Army)
- WR Cade McDonald (Miami OH)
- WR Logan Tomlinson (New Hampshire)
- WR Ketron Jackson (Baylor)
- WR Kisean Johnson (W. Kentucky)
- TE Kamari Morales (Boston College)
- OL Dylan Poirier (New Hampshire)
- OL Isaac Bunyon (MD)
- OL Nishad Strother (Oregon)
- OL Thomas Perry (Middlebury)
- OLB Nchabanu Fortaboh (Towson)
- ILB Julian Young (Colby)
- ILB Jacob Dobbs (James Madison)
- DT Dvon J-Thomas (Penn State)
- DL Jonathan Ledbetter (Cardinals)
- DL Nash Hutmacher (Nebraska)
- DB Woodi Washington (Oklahoma)
- DB Alexander Teubner (Boise State)
- P Colton Spangler (Maryland)
- K John Hoyland (Wyoming)
Ledbetter, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Georgia back in May of 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Dolphins. Unfortunately, Miami placed Ledbetter on injured reserve early on in the season with an ankle injury.
He eventually reverted to the non-football injury list and was cut loose in September 2021. The Cardinals signed him to their practice squad shortly after and re-signed him to a futures deal, where he has remained since 2021.
In 2023, Ledbetter appeared in 12 games for the Cardinals and recorded 46 tackles and one and a half sacks in 12 starts.
He did not appear in a game in 2024.
We will have more on the Ravens as it becomes available.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!