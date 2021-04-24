Ravens Hosting OT Dennis Kelly For Visit

Adam Schefter reports that the Baltimore Ravens are hosting former Titans’ T Dennis Kelly on a visit this weekend.

Schefter also mentions that the Ravens have hosted former Steelers’ T Alejandro Villanueva as well.

Kelly, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his contract when the Eagles signed him to a one-year, $880,000 extension through 2017.

Philadelphia would later trade Kelly to the Titans in return for WR Dorial Green-Beckham. From there, the Titans re-signed him to a three-year, $21 million deal with $8.75 million guaranteed.

Kelly was let go by the Titans last month along with CB Adoree Jackson.

In 2020, Kelly appeared in all 16 games for the Titans, making 16 starts for them at right tackle.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.