Ravens Hosting S Adrian Amos For Visit

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Ravens are hosting free agent S Adrian Amos for a visit on Thursday.

This is the first reported interest in Amos since the free agent market officially opened.

For what it’s worth, Amos is a Baltimore native.

Amos, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bears back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year contract worth $2.512 million before agreeing to a four-year, $37 million deal with the Packers in 2019.

Amos played out the final year of his contract and has been testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2022, Amos appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and recorded 99 tackles, one sack, an interception and five pass defenses.

